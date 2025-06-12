Indonesia Women’s VolleyballWraps Up AVC Nation Cup Group Stage

Hanoi, MINA – Indonesia’s women’s national volleyball team wrapped up their group stage campaign at the 2025 AVC Women’s Nation Cup with a decisive 3-0 victory over New Zealand.

Playing at the Dong Anh Gymnasium in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday, the Garuda Pertiwi squad dominated the match with set scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-19.

Despite the win, the result was not enough to advance Indonesia to the semifinals. The team, coached by Octavian, will now compete in the 5th–8th place classification matches.

Indonesia took control early, cruising through the first set. In the second set, New Zealand briefly narrowed the gap to 12-11, but Indonesia responded with 10 straight points and closed the set 25-15.

New Zealand showed more resistance in the third set, taking an early lead. However, Indonesia regained momentum and closed the match with a 25-19 win.

Indonesia is set to return to the court on Saturday (June 14) for the 5th–8th place playoff.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

