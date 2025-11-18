Indonesia Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza

Jakarta, MINA — The Government of Indonesia has welcomed the adoption of a new United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Gaza on Monday.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the resolution is intended to sustain the ceasefire and secure unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.

The government noted that the resolution outlines three core components to advance conflict resolution and long-term stability: strengthening the capacity of the Palestinian Authority, supporting post-conflict reconstruction, and deploying UN-mandated international stabilization forces.

Indonesia underscored the necessity of inclusive engagement, particularly the involvement of the Palestinian Authority, in any peace and negotiation framework. Jakarta also emphasized the importance of a clear mandate for peacekeeping and stabilization forces to help realize a two-state solution consistent with international law and established parameters.

Reaffirming its long-standing commitment, Indonesia said it will continue to support the Palestinian people’s right to independence and sovereignty through capacity-building programs and humanitarian assistance.

The statement concluded with a call on all parties and the international community to back the peace initiative, end the protracted conflict, and work toward durable peace in the Middle East.[]

