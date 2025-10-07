SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Warns Public Against “Queue-Free Hajj” Scams

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Pilgrims at King Abdul Aziz Airport (Photo: Kemenag)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (Kemenhaj RI) has warned the public to beware of fraudulent offers of “Queue-Free Hajj” or “Immediate Departure” programs, emphasizing that all hajj arrangements are strictly regulated under the government’s quota system.

Recently, several individuals and groups, some posing as Licensed Special Hajj Organizers (PIHK), have been caught promoting misleading advertisements on social media and mass media, luring potential pilgrims with promises of fast-track departures without the official queue.

Kemenhaj RI spokesperson, Ichsan Marsha, stressed that the public should not be easily tempted by such offers as they are often fraudulent schemes.

“We remind prospective pilgrims to be cautious of offers claiming hajj without queues. Every stage of hajj organization is strictly regulated under the government’s quota system and regulations. We do not want the public to fall victim to irresponsible travel agents or individuals,” he said in Jakarta on Tuesday (Oct 7).

Also Read: Two Years of Genocide in Gaza: Mass Protest Held Outside US Embassy, Jakarta

Common Fraudulent Schemes

The ministry reported that similar scams have surfaced in previous years, leaving pilgrims unable to depart and facing heavy financial losses.

Some of the commonly used schemes include:

  • Worker visas (Ummal) being falsely promised as convertible into residency permits (iqomah) and hajj documents such as tasreh or nusuk — which in most cases turn out to be fake.
  • Post-Ramadan Umrah routes, where pilgrims are told they can stay in Saudi Arabia until hajj season while their documents are being “processed.” In reality, this often leads to document forgery.

Even for long-term residents (mukimin) in Saudi Arabia, obtaining a tasreh hajj permit cannot be done arbitrarily. They are still required to register and meet the official conditions set by Saudi authorities.

Also Read: Two Years Since Thufan Al-Aqsa: AWG Highlights the Palestinian People’s Struggle

Firm Sanctions for Violators

Ichsan emphasized that Kemenhaj RI will strictly sanction PIHK or any other parties found violating the rules, including those spreading misleading advertisements or promotions.

“We will not hesitate to impose administrative sanctions and pursue legal action against PIHK that misuse their permits to deceive the public. Every hajj promotion must comply with official regulations,” he stated.

The ministry also called on licensed PIHK operators to uphold integrity and public trust by strictly adhering to all regulations and ethical standards of hajj organization.

Also Read: Search Mission Completed: Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Mosque Collapse Claims 171 Victims – 104 Survived, 67 Dead

“The pilgrimage to hajj is a sacred worship that must be conducted with honesty and responsibility, not turned into a misleading commercial business,” Ichsan concluded.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Maximizing MICE Industry Potential: Ministry of Tourism to Host SEABEF and WITF 2025

