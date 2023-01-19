Indonesia Urges the World to Find Peaceful Solutions for Palestine

Neww York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno again urges the world to find a peaceful solution for Palestine. She hopes that in 2023 there will be progress in solving this problem.

“2023 must be a year of progress in resolving the Palestinian issue. It is our shared responsibility to end the Israeli occupation forever,” said Retno at the Security Council (UNSC) Meeting (Open Debate) in New York, United States of America on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the UN Secretary General represented by the Special Coordinator for Palestine, Tor Wennesland, said that the situation in Palestine was far from conducive. Violence, destruction of property, and expulsion of Palestinians continues. In fact, 2022 will be the deadliest year and has claimed the lives of the Palestinian people since 2005.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized three things related to the Palestinian issue, first, Indonesia welcomed the ratification of the UN General Assembly Resolution requesting a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding the legal impact of Israel’s occupation of Palestine. Various UN reports, mechanisms and resolutions have been issued. The world cannot behave business as usual. It must be ensured that there is real follow-up on this matter. ​

Second, the importance of drawing up concrete steps to reach a peaceful solution. The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs asked Israel to stop provocations, respect international law and continue the peace process to reach a two-state solution, according to international provisions.

Third, the international community must provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. In 2023 it is predicted that the world will experience a recession. More than two million Palestinians need humanitarian assistance.

“For the sake of humanity we must not allow the Palestinian people to suffer in silence especially in the midst of the current difficult situation,” said the Foreign Minister.

The UN Security Council meeting was chaired by Japan as the UN Security Council President in January 2023. Apart from the 15 UN Security Council members, 29 countries also attended and made statements, including Palestine and Israel.

Countries highlight the situation in Palestine that is not getting better, and encourage the resumption of the peace process in order to achieve a long-term solution to the Palestinian issue. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)