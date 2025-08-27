Indonesia Urges OIC to Mobilize All Power to Stop Israel’s Plan to Annex Gaza

Jeddah, MINA – Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta has called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to mobilize all its power and resources to stop Israel’s plan to annex the Gaza Strip and expand illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Speaking at the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Anis stressed the urgent need for collective action.

“OIC must mobilize all power and resources to reject and halt Israel’s full occupation plan over Gaza and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank,” he said in a statement released by Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

Anis also highlighted the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to the ongoing blockade and military aggression, stressing the need for immediate international action to end the famine affecting over two million residents of Gaza.

“OIC must work together with all international institutions to immediately end the war and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza through all available channels,” he added.

Indonesia continues to voice its strong support for Palestinian independence and firmly rejects all violations of international law committed by Israel. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

