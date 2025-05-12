SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Urges FMD Vigilance Ahead of Eid Al-adha

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

Illustration

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Agriculture urged the public to stay alert to signs of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in sacrificial animals before making any purchases as the Eid al-Adha approaches.

“We are working closely with provincial and local livestock agencies to ensure proper health monitoring of sacrificial animals,” said Agung Suganda, Director General of Livestock and Animal Health Services, on Sunday in Jakarta.

He emphasized the importance of comprehensive health supervision throughout the livestock supply chain, from farms and animal markets to sales points, slaughterhouses, and designated sacrifice locations, to minimize potential health risks.

“The sharp rise in demand for sacrificial livestock has led to increased animal movement across regions. Without proper oversight, this could facilitate the spread of infectious diseases such as Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), and Anthrax,” Agung noted.

FMD is among the most concerning livestock diseases during the Eid season. To mitigate this risk, the government requires that all sacrificial animals receive FMD vaccination at least six months prior to slaughter.

Local governments are also expected to report the results of animal inspections, both before slaughter (antemortem) and after (postmortem), using the national animal health monitoring system, iSIKHNAS.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

About Us