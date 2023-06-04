Indonesia Urges BRICS to Fight for Every Country for Development Right

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi urges the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to fight for the development rights of each country and strengthen multilateralism.

According to Retno, today the world is increasingly split into opposing blocks. The rule-based world order loses meaning as each nation pursues its own personal interests. International cooperation is failing to address global challenges, and confidence in the effectiveness of multilateralism is waning.

“If this trend continues, developing countries will suffer the most. We all have a responsibility to fix this unhealthy global order. And BRICS has the potential to be a positive force for that,” said Retno at the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Southern BRICS countries) with partner countries in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday.

The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed two things that need to be encouraged by BRICS. First, fight for the development rights of every country.

“We all want to provide welfare for the people and become a developed country. But we cannot do that if the right to development continues to be violated,” he said in a statement delivered virtually.

History records that many developing countries have experienced economic injustice. Global South countries have the right to be part of global supply chains and to be free from trade discrimination and debt traps.

“I hope BRICS can support this effort and not become part of economic injustice,” said Retno.

Second, strengthening multilateralism. To function properly, multilateralism must be inclusive and fit for purpose. For this reason, global governance needs to be strengthened and reformed.

“Such reforms must take into account the voices and interests of developing countries. BRICS can be a catalyst for this reform,” said Retno.

She appreciated the BRICS initiative to form a New Development Bank which presented a fresh perspective on the outdated global financial system.

Retno emphasized that multilateralism can only develop if all parties consistently respect international law without double standards as the foundation of the global order.

“Let’s work together to build a brighter future for the world,” she concluded.

The meeting was attended by BRICS members and 14 invited countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Burundi, Comoros, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Kazahstan, Cuba, Egypt, Rep. Democratic Congo, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

This year Indonesia has been invited to a number of BRICS meetings under the chairmanship of South Africa. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)