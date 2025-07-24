Indonesia, UK Explore Education Partnership for Santri

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, and British Ambassador Dominic Jermey have agreed to enhance educational collaboration, aiming to provide Indonesian santri (Islamic boarding school students) with greater opportunities to study abroad.

During a meeting in Jakarta on Wednesday, Minister Nasaruddin highlighted the unique learning culture in Indonesia’s pesantren system. Currently, there are over 30,000 pesantren across the country, with between 3.4 and 4.37 million active students.

“Santri are accustomed to a structured and continuous learning schedule,” Nasaruddin said. “They study not only during regular school hours but also continue in the afternoons and evenings within an organized environment. This fosters strong concentration and discipline.”

He noted that the United Kingdom remains a top choice for Indonesian students due to its efficient academic programs and inclusive social atmosphere.

“Students wearing hijabs feel safe in the UK because they do not face severe discrimination,” he explained. “Additionally, the equality principles applied in British universities ensure a secure and welcoming environment for students from diverse religious backgrounds.”

Ambassador Jermey affirmed the UK’s readiness to expand cooperation with the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs, including opening pathways for santri to study in the UK, improving English language learning, and supporting career development.

“We are prepared to facilitate visa processes for santri and are eager to learn what additional support is needed to make this collaboration a success,” Jermey stated.

In response, Minister Nasaruddin welcomed the commitment and outlined two key priorities. First, the deployment of native English speakers to teach in pesantren, which would strengthen language skills and ease cultural adaptation for students planning to study in the UK. Second, initiatives that prepare students both linguistically and academically for international education.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)