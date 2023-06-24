Indonesia, UAE Work Together to Develop Belawan Port

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Investment Management Agency (LPI), or Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) together with Dubai Port World (DP World) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will develop Belawan seaport, specifically the Belawan New Container Terminal.

The parties executed the Signing of the Shareholder Agreement regarding the Partnership at the Belawan New Container Terminal in Jakarta on Friday.

The Indonesian Ambassador to UAE Husin Bagis stated that the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi will continuously and tirelessly facilitate various opportunities for cooperation and investment between Indonesia and UAE.

Husin said, the cooperation project Belawan New Container Terminal is a concrete example of how all parties have worked hard to be able to bring Indonesian infrastructure projects to the international stage and are in demand by world’s big investors.

“We hope that this terminal can bring great benefits to national logistics cost efficiency, so that it can increase the competitiveness of Indonesian products abroad and Indonesia will become an important hub in international seaport routes,” Husin said.

The seaport infrastructure development cooperation agreement is a continuation of the main agreement signed by PTP and INA-DPWorld in August 2022 to manage the Belawan New Container Terminal and is part of the implementation of the strategic alliance agreement between INA and DP World in November 2021 which is the value of cooperation in the development of sea ports in Indonesia reaching a total of USD 7.5 billion during the cooperation/concession period.

Belawan New Container Terminal which is located in the city of Medan, North Sumatra Province, Malacca Strait and a very strategic position as one of the busiest and most important international shipping routes connecting Asia with the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

The terminal location is well connected to the industrial area around the port, so that Belawan New Container Terminal can become a significant logistics and maritime traffic hub for Indonesia.

The terminal will play an increasingly significant role in driving economic growth in Indonesia, particularly in the developing northern Sumatra region, as well as strengthening Indonesia’s position as a key player in the global logistics industry.

Belawan New Container Terminal is also expected to become a logistics gateway in northern Sumatra so that it can advance national competitiveness by lowering logistics costs, increasing port operating efficiency and strengthening the competitiveness of Sumatran superior products INA’s collaboration with DP World and Pelindo has further strengthened bilateral relations that have been closely established between Indonesia and UAE in various fields.

Present to witness the signing of the shareholder agreement was the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir. The signing was carried out by the Main Director of PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero), Arif Suhartono, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and Ridha Wirakusumah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Indonesia Investment Authority. (R/RE1/P2)

