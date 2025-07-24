Indonesia, UAE Strengthens Education Partnership to Boost Global Knowledge Diplomacy

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar met with Ambassador Husin Bagis on Wednesday to discuss strengthening education ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of efforts to advance Indonesia’s global knowledge diplomacy.

Nasaruddin emphasized expanding cooperation beyond religious studies to include technology and other fields, citing the UAE’s strengths in engineering and innovation.

“We hope this collaboration will soon bring real benefits in improving education quality and Indonesia’s international standing,” he said.

Ambassador Husin expressed full support, noting that the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has a 6,000-square-meter plot available for educational initiatives.

Both sides agreed to explore concrete programs to empower Indonesian institutions in the Middle East and enhance global academic engagement.[]

