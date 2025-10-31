SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia, UAE Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Islamic Education

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

10 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA — Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Friday (Oct 31, 2025), to discuss opportunities for enhancing cooperation in Islamic education.

The meeting focused on potential collaboration between the two nations to develop Indonesia’s madrasah education system through ALEF Education, a UAE-based edtech company specializing in digital learning platforms Ambassador Al Dhaheri reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening educational cooperation.

“ALEF Education provides digital learning platforms for Mathematics, English, and Arabic that can be accessed both at school and at home,” the Ambassador said.

He also revealed that the UAE plans to invite the Indonesian government to sign a government-to-government (G2G) memorandum of understanding (MoU) in early December to formalize the collaboration in the education sector.

Also Read: Indonesia Pushes for MSME Strengthening and Cross-Border Crime Eradication at APEC

Minister Nasaruddin welcomed the initiative, highlighting that cooperation in teacher training and educational technology aligns with Indonesia’s national agenda to modernize religious education.

“We hope to establish a teacher training partnership with the UAE so that madrasahs across Indonesia can achieve the same level of excellence as Madrasah Aliyah Negeri (MAN) Insan Cendekia in Ogan Komering Ilir and Serpong,” he said.

He further emphasized the importance of improving both the quality and safety of religious educational institutions, noting several recent incidents involving infrastructure collapses at pesantren (Islamic boarding schools).

“These incidents, which resulted in student casualties, remind us that teacher capacity building and learning modernization must go hand in hand with infrastructure and institutional improvements,” he added.

Also Read: Indonesia Increases Incentives for Non-Permanent Teachers Starting in 2026 to Mark Teachers’ Day

Minister Nasaruddin described cooperation with the UAE as a strategic step toward accelerating the digital transformation of Indonesia’s madrasah education. The collaboration would include interactive learning platforms, teacher development, and the development of digital platforms accessible nationwide.

“We hope this partnership will not only benefit elite institutions but also reach smaller madrasahs in remote areas, helping achieve educational equality,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Taiwan Seizes One Ton of Indonesian Snack Over Excessive Preservatives

TagALEF Education digital learning Indonesia UAE education partnership Islamic education modernization madrasah digital transformation Nasaruddin Umar meeting UAE Ambassador religious education reform teacher training collaboration UAE Indonesia MoU education

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia, UAE Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Islamic Education

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia, UAE Strengthens Education Partnership to Boost Global Knowledge Diplomacy

  • Thursday, 24 July 2025 - 10:36 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 03:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB
America

Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 12:54 WIB
Indonesia

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Praises Social Protection Program for Mosque Workers

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Cambodia and Thailand signed a peace declaration, dubbed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, at the ASEAN Summit on Sunday (photo: Kiripost)
Asia

Cambodia and Thailand Sign Peace Deal After Deadly Border Clashes

  • Sunday, 26 October 2025 - 14:21 WIB
Asia

President Prabowo Emphasizes ASEAN Unity Amid Global Tensions

  • Monday, 27 October 2025 - 14:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Boosts Islamic Vocational Schools through Stronger Industry Partnerships

  • Monday, 27 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Indonesia

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Returning Bodies of Israeli Soldiers

  • Tuesday, 28 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Health Sector Receives Only 10% of Needed Supplies Amid Ongoing Blockade

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us