Indonesia, UAE Agree on Joint Management of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo

Solo, MINA — The Government of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed an agreement on joint management of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo, Central Java on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by the Director General of Islamic Guidance at the Ministry of Religion, Kamaruddin Amin and the Chancellor of Muhammad Bin Zayed University UAE, Khaled Salem Al-Yabhouni Al-Dhahrei.

“The Sheikh Zayed Solo Grand Mosque is proof of the cooperation between the Government of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. As we know, Indonesia is a country that has a wealth of diversity in the world,” Kamaruddin said in his remarks.

The diversity of religions, ethnicities, cultures, customs, continued Kamaruddin, runs in harmony in Indonesia. According to him, this harmony in diversity is the attraction as well as the uniqueness of Indonesia which is admired by other countries.

“The Sheikh Zayed Solo Grand Mosque was built not only because of Indonesia’s natural attractions, but also the harmony that is well established in Indonesia. Harmony and harmony between religious communities is going well, we respect and tolerate each other in the midst of differences,” said the Professor of Hadith at UIN Alauddin Makassar.

Kamaruddin also expressed his gratitude for the full support of the Solo City Government since the laying of the first new Sheikh Zayed Solo Grand Mosque in 2021.

According to him, the management of this mosque will only go well with the collaboration of all parties.

Center for religious literacy

Met after signing the joint management agreement, Kamaruddin explained that the mosque, which stands majestically in Banjarsari District, will become a center for religious literacy.

The mosque will be managed professionally from the side of iarah (administrative management), imarah (mosque prosperity activities), and ri’ayah (physical maintenance).

“The mosque will be professionally managed as a center for increasing religious literacy as well as a center for disseminating moderate religious views, Islam that is peaceful, tolerant, respects and respects differences in religion, ethnicity and culture,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)