Indonesia to Send Language Teachers to Al-Azhar University

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government plans to send Indonesian language teachers to Egypt to accommodate the opening of the Indonesian Language Study Program (Prodi) at Al-Azhar University.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education (Mendikdasmen), Abdul Mu’ti, stated that his ministry will immediately coordinate with the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Cairo and the Language Agency of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (Kemendikdasmen) regarding the deployment of these Indonesian language instructors.

“We have the Indonesian Language for Foreign Speakers (BIPA) program, managed by the Kemendikdasmen’s Language Agency in 57 countries worldwide. This is a crucial part of the movement to internationalize the Indonesian language,” Mu’ti said, as quoted in a written statement on Sunday.

According to Mu’ti, language is not just a tool for communication, but also a bridge that strengthens cooperation in economic, trade, cultural, and other fields between nations.

Also Read: Indonesian Language Program Officially Opened at Al-Azhar University

Meanwhile, the Head of the Language Development and Fostering Agency (Badan Bahasa), Hafidz Muksin, and the Indonesian Ambassador to Egypt, Lutfi Rauf, both expressed their readiness to ensure the continuity of the Indonesian Language Study Program at Al-Azhar University, Cairo.

“This is a historic momentum. The use of Indonesian language at the UNESCO session some time ago, and the opening of the Indonesian Language Study Program at Al-Azhar, are proud recognitions whose continuity we must maintain,” said Hafidz.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: IOM: Nearly 89,000 Civilians Displaced from El-Fasher After RSF Takeover