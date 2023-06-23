Indonesia to Hold Muslim Countries Football Tournament

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the All Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Erick Thohir said, Indonesia had a breakthrough in developing a soccer tournament between Muslim countries as well as strengthening friendship.

“Before the start of the match between the Indonesian vs Palestine national team at the Bung Tomo Stadium, on June 14, 2023. the Deputy President of the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), Susan Shalabi Molano and I discussed holding a tournament between Muslim countries,” said Erick Thohir in a post on his personal Instagram account on Thursday.

Even so, Erick Thohir said in the video he uploaded that there would be four countries. Of course, one of them is Palestine considering that the discourse occurred when he had a discussion with the Palestinian Vice President of PSSI, Susan Shalabi.

He explained, but it is not yet known exactly when, where, and which countries will play. Everything is still confidential.

“Our hope, of course, is that with football, we can strengthen friendship and at the same time strengthen brotherhood between Muslim countries. However, everything is still a secret,” continued Erick Thohir. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)