SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia to Build “Hajj Village” in Saudi Arabia for 200,000 Pilgrims

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has unveiled plans to establish a large-scale “Hajj Village” in Saudi Arabia, covering 80 hectares and designed to accommodate up to 200,000 pilgrims from Indonesia performing Hajj and Umrah.

The announcement was made by Rosan Roeslani, CEO of Danantara Indonesia, the state-backed investment management body, at the Indonesia Sharia Economy Festival (ISEF) 2025 in Jakarta on Wednesday.

“The total area is 80 hectares,” Rosan confirmed, adding that Danantara will fully finance the project’s initial phase. The initiative, he explained, is intended to enhance comfort and provide representative facilities for Indonesian pilgrims. Later stages of development will involve collaboration with the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH).

“Funding is not an issue, Danantara will handle it. But moving forward, we will work together with BPKH, because there is still much to be developed,” Rosan said.

Also Read: President Prabowo Appoints 11 New Ambassadors to Strengthen Indonesia’s Global Diplomacy

He also noted that the land for the project has already been identified and is in the process of fulfilling administrative and licensing requirements. “Our immediate focus is finalizing the land acquisition. Since this involves a new framework, where foreign entities are permitted to own property in Saudi Arabia, we are proceeding step by step,” he explained.

BPKH Executive Director Fadlul Imansyah underscored his agency’s readiness to support the project, following a Presidential Instruction mandating cross-sector collaboration.

“As you know, the Hajj Village is already mandated by a Presidential Instruction, making it a cross-sector initiative,” Fadlul said at ISEF 2025.

He stressed that the project will require cooperation across multiple ministries and institutions. “Danantara will lead, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj will serve as the primary user, while Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will contribute in their respective roles,” he explained.

Also Read: Governor Pramono Anung Rejects Presence of Israeli Athletes in Jakarta

Fadlul further clarified that while BPKH will act as a financial partner, responsibility for securing the land rests with Danantara. “Land acquisition remains under Danantara’s authority. Once the administrative and technical aspects are resolved, BPKH will then step in with active involvement,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Launches “Garuda Schools” to Prepare a Globally Competitive Golden Generation 2045

Tag80-hectare Hajj Village Saudi BPKH support Hajj Village Danantara Indonesia Hajj project Hajj facilities for Indonesian pilgrims Hajj Village 200000 pilgrims Indonesia Hajj Village in Saudi Arabia Indonesia Saudi Arabia Hajj cooperation Indonesia Sharia Economy Festival ISEF 2025 Indonesian government Hajj investment Rosan Roeslani Hajj project

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia to Build “Hajj Village” in Saudi Arabia for 200,000 Pilgrims

  • 6 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 08:28 WIB
Asia

Malaysian PM Condemns Israel’s Detention of Gaza Humanitarian Activists

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Red Crescent: 29 Staff Members Killed in Gaza Since Israeli Aggression Began

  • 20 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches “Garuda Schools” to Prepare a Globally Competitive Golden Generation 2045

  • 15 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia to Build “Hajj Village” in Saudi Arabia for 200,000 Pilgrims

  • 6 hours ago
Asia

Indonesian Consulate in Hong Kong Urges Citizens to Be Wary of Typhoon Matmo

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Indonesia

Maximizing MICE Industry Potential: Ministry of Tourism to Host SEABEF and WITF 2025

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 12:30 WIB
Israeli Navy (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Navy Attacks Freedom Flotilla’s Ships Bound for Gaza in International Waters

  • 24 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us