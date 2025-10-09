Indonesia to Build “Hajj Village” in Saudi Arabia for 200,000 Pilgrims

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has unveiled plans to establish a large-scale “Hajj Village” in Saudi Arabia, covering 80 hectares and designed to accommodate up to 200,000 pilgrims from Indonesia performing Hajj and Umrah.

The announcement was made by Rosan Roeslani, CEO of Danantara Indonesia, the state-backed investment management body, at the Indonesia Sharia Economy Festival (ISEF) 2025 in Jakarta on Wednesday.

“The total area is 80 hectares,” Rosan confirmed, adding that Danantara will fully finance the project’s initial phase. The initiative, he explained, is intended to enhance comfort and provide representative facilities for Indonesian pilgrims. Later stages of development will involve collaboration with the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH).

“Funding is not an issue, Danantara will handle it. But moving forward, we will work together with BPKH, because there is still much to be developed,” Rosan said.

He also noted that the land for the project has already been identified and is in the process of fulfilling administrative and licensing requirements. “Our immediate focus is finalizing the land acquisition. Since this involves a new framework, where foreign entities are permitted to own property in Saudi Arabia, we are proceeding step by step,” he explained.

BPKH Executive Director Fadlul Imansyah underscored his agency’s readiness to support the project, following a Presidential Instruction mandating cross-sector collaboration.

“As you know, the Hajj Village is already mandated by a Presidential Instruction, making it a cross-sector initiative,” Fadlul said at ISEF 2025.

He stressed that the project will require cooperation across multiple ministries and institutions. “Danantara will lead, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj will serve as the primary user, while Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will contribute in their respective roles,” he explained.

Fadlul further clarified that while BPKH will act as a financial partner, responsibility for securing the land rests with Danantara. “Land acquisition remains under Danantara’s authority. Once the administrative and technical aspects are resolved, BPKH will then step in with active involvement,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

