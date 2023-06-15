Indonesia to Announce Pandemic to Endemic Transition at the End of June 2023

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will soon announce the transition from the COVID-19 pandemic to endemic at the end of June 2023.

“God willing, this month [announcement],” the President told the media crew, at the Office of the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP), Jakarta on Wednesday.

Previously on Tuesday, President Jokowi chaired a limited meeting to discuss the transition from pandemic to endemic. According to him, the government continues to finalize things before the transition is announced at the end of this month.

“Yes, this is being finalized, in a week or two it will be announced soon because everything has already been done,” he added.

The government also continues to detail a number of matters related to the transition from pandemic to endemic, including regarding daily cases, active cases, vaccination rates, and so on.

“This will be detailed later. The number of cases, for example, like two days ago, was only 117, then there were 10,200 active cases, we also have over 452 million doses of vaccinations, and so on, so we had a meeting yesterday and we have decided to go to endemic, but when will this be announced It’s only been ripe for a week-two weeks,” he explained.

On a separate occasion, the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin explained that the virus that causes COVID-19 will not disappear, so people must learn to live with the virus.

“In the same way, we learn to live with other infectious diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, tuberculosis, they still exist. What is important for the community is that people must be able to handle and maintain their own health,” said the Minister of Health, at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Minister of Health also explained at least four things that must be considered by the public in this transition from pandemic to endemic.

First, people must know about the disease and how to avoid it. Second, people must know about surveillance or how to detect the disease. Third, people are expected to know the drug or antiviral of the disease. Fourth, the public also needs to know about vaccines as an effort to provide first protection for those who are in the category of being vaccinated. (T/RE1/P2)

