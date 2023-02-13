Indonesia, Timor Leste Agree on Five Cooperation Agreements

Bogor, MINA – The Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste agreed on five cooperation agreements. The agreement was made during a meeting between President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Prime Minister (PM) Taur Matan Ruak, at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java on Monday.

The five cooperation agreements are Memorandum of Understanding on Higher Education Cooperation, Memorandum of Understanding on Human Resource Development and Knowledge Exchange, Memorandum of Understanding on Industrial Engineering Cooperation, Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation on Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics and Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation of Economic Zones in Border Regions.

In his press statement after the meeting, President Jokowi revealed that the high intensity of meetings between Indonesian and Timor Leste leaders reflected a commitment to continue to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

“I still remember His Majesty’s visits to Indonesia in 2014 and 2015 as President of Timor Leste. Last year, Indonesia also received a visit from President Ramos Horta,” said the President.

In terms of regional cooperation, said the President, Timor Leste has also participated in ASEAN meetings with observer status, including the meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers last February. Under Indonesia’s chairmanship, continued the President, ASEAN is preparing for full membership for Timor Leste.

“According to the results of the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Timor Leste has in principle been accepted as a member of ASEAN. A road map for full membership is being prepared, led by Indonesia as the current Chair of ASEAN,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)