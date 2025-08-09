Indonesia Strongly Condemns Israel’s Plan to Takeover Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has strongly condemned Israel’s unilateral decision to takeover the Gaza Strip, calling it a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter. The move is seen as further undermining prospects for peace in the Middle East and worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In an official statement on Friday, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the country’s consistent support for an independent and sovereign State of Palestine in line with the Two-State Solution.

According to the ministry, the realization of this vision requires three main steps: recognition of the State of Palestine by all countries, immediate cessation of violence and implementation of a ceasefire, and the right of the Palestinian people to determine their own future.

On the same day, the Israeli cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to assert full control over Gaza, including Gaza City, while claiming it would provide humanitarian aid outside conflict zones.

Since withdrawing its settlers and troops from Gaza in 2005, Israel has maintained control over the territory’s borders and airspace, imposing a blockade that has led many to describe Gaza as “the world’s largest open-air prison.”

In response, Hamas denounced Netanyahu’s plan as a coup against ongoing ceasefire negotiations. []

