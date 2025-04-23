Indonesia Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack on Tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the recent deadly attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, most of whom were civilians visiting the region.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the heinous attack against civilians in Pahalgam. Such despicable acts can never be justified, regardless of the motives, timing, methods, circumstances, or perpetrator,” the Foreign Ministry stated in an official release on Wednesday.

The ministry also extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, and offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

The attack occurred on Tuesday in Baisaran, an area of Pahalgam often referred to as “mini Switzerland” for its stunning natural beauty. The picturesque destination, accessible only by foot or horseback, was reportedly crowded with tourists at the time of the attack.

In response, Indian authorities have deployed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a thorough investigation. Composite sketches of the suspected have also been released in an effort to expedite their capture. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

