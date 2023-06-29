Indonesia Strongly Condemns Copy of Al-Quran Burning Action in Sweden

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning the provocative action of burning the Quran in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the provocative act of burning the Quran by a Swedish citizen in front of the Great Mosque of Södermalm, Stockholm during Eid al-Adha,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its official Twitter on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this action really hurt the feelings of Muslims and could not be justified.

“Freedom of expression must also respect the values ​​and beliefs of other religions,” continued the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Ministry claims that Indonesia and the member countries of the Indonesian Cooperation Organization (OIC) in Sweden have protested this incident. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)