Indonesia Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Australia

Sydney, MINA – Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, Sugiono, visited Sydney, Australia, to meet with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. The meeting reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to strengthening the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on trade, investment, critical minerals, electric vehicles, food security, education, research, and defense cooperation.

“This visit reflects the strong ties between Indonesia and Australia, built on shared values, mutual respect for sovereignty, and a commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Foreign Minister Sugiono.

As a concrete step, both countries agreed to update the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Action Plan 2025–2029, outlining future cooperation priorities.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized Indonesia’s key role in Australia’s economic diversification strategy in Southeast Asia.

Also Read: Chinese Investment Surge in Central Java, KEK Batang Emerges as a New Magnet

The visit is expected to further strengthen strategic collaboration between the two nations across various sectors. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MUI Calls for International Consolidation to Protect Gaza