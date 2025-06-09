Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

Bandung, MINA – Indonesia is strengthening position itself as a global leader in modest fashion and the halal-based creative economy. This ambition was underscored during a recent visit by Deputy Minister of Creative Economy, Irene Umar, to the Kriya Nusantara Pavilion, a key platform for showcasing Indonesian innovation in fashion and lifestyle products.

Joined by officials from the Ministry of Creative Economy and the National Committee for Islamic Economy and Finance (KNEKS), the delegation reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive halal creative industry.

“Indonesia must seize the momentum to declare itself the global center for modest fashion,” said Putu Rahwidhiyasa, Director of Sharia Business and Entrepreneurship at KNEKS.

With the growing international visibility of local brands and the rapid expansion of the modest fashion industry, he added, Indonesia is well-positioned to lead on the global stage.

Putu also addressed the need to strengthen the patchouli oil value chain a key raw material for perfume manufacturing in Indonesia. Although upstream processes are well established, downstream production still requires stronger government support to become competitive in global markets.

Deputy Minister Irene highlighted the vast economic potential of Indonesia’s creative sector. One tangible initiative involves empowering local artisans to produce glass perfume bottles domestically, reducing dependency on imports.

She also spotlighted the Ministry’s “Emak-emak Matic” program, a digital literacy initiative designed to help women entrepreneurs in the creative sector harness technology to grow their businesses.

The global fragrance market represents a promising opportunity. Indonesia, one of the world’s top exporters of essential oils, recorded over IDR 4.2 trillion in exports in 2024. Yet, challenges remain—particularly in raw material processing and global market access.

Indonesia’s legacy as a major player in the spice trade, from cloves to nutmeg, especially from Run Island, underscores the country’s long-standing significance in global commerce.

Sobur, the founder of Kriya Nusantara, brings over 15 years of experience in premium perfume packaging and is now expanding into home diffuser products. In Middle Eastern markets, he noted, elegant packaging plays a crucial role in determining both market appeal and product value.

With stronger collaboration between government, business players, and creative communities, Indonesia is advancing steadily toward its vision of becoming a global hub for modest fashion and halal-based creative industries. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

