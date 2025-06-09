SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

Farah Salsabila Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Bandung, MINA – Indonesia is strengthening position itself as a global leader in modest fashion and the halal-based creative economy. This ambition was underscored during a recent visit by Deputy Minister of Creative Economy, Irene Umar, to the Kriya Nusantara Pavilion, a key platform for showcasing Indonesian innovation in fashion and lifestyle products.

Joined by officials from the Ministry of Creative Economy and the National Committee for Islamic Economy and Finance (KNEKS), the delegation reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive halal creative industry.

“Indonesia must seize the momentum to declare itself the global center for modest fashion,” said Putu Rahwidhiyasa, Director of Sharia Business and Entrepreneurship at KNEKS.

With the growing international visibility of local brands and the rapid expansion of the modest fashion industry, he added, Indonesia is well-positioned to lead on the global stage.

Also Read: Shocking Stats: Over 50% of Indonesia’s Poverty Concentrated in 3 Provinces

Putu also addressed the need to strengthen the patchouli oil value chain a key raw material for perfume manufacturing in Indonesia. Although upstream processes are well established, downstream production still requires stronger government support to become competitive in global markets.

Deputy Minister Irene highlighted the vast economic potential of Indonesia’s creative sector. One tangible initiative involves empowering local artisans to produce glass perfume bottles domestically, reducing dependency on imports.

She also spotlighted the Ministry’s “Emak-emak Matic” program, a digital literacy initiative designed to help women entrepreneurs in the creative sector harness technology to grow their businesses.

The global fragrance market represents a promising opportunity. Indonesia, one of the world’s top exporters of essential oils, recorded over IDR 4.2 trillion in exports in 2024. Yet, challenges remain—particularly in raw material processing and global market access.

Also Read: Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

Indonesia’s legacy as a major player in the spice trade, from cloves to nutmeg, especially from Run Island, underscores the country’s long-standing significance in global commerce.

Sobur, the founder of Kriya Nusantara, brings over 15 years of experience in premium perfume packaging and is now expanding into home diffuser products. In Middle Eastern markets, he noted, elegant packaging plays a crucial role in determining both market appeal and product value.

With stronger collaboration between government, business players, and creative communities, Indonesia is advancing steadily toward its vision of becoming a global hub for modest fashion and halal-based creative industries. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 30 Qurban Animals Collected, AWG Encourages More Contributions for Gaza and Al-Quds

TagEmak-emak Matic digital literacy halal fashion Indonesia 2025 Indonesia essential oil exports Indonesia halal creative economy Indonesian perfume industry Irene Umar creative economy KNEKS sharia entrepreneurship Kriya Nusantara perfume packaging modest fashion global hub patchouli oil Indonesia

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • 16 hours ago
Asia

Malaysia Urges for Stronger ASEAN–GCC Alliance to Confront Israeli Atrocities

  • 16 hours ago
International

Humanitarian Vessel Madleen Faces Israeli Interference Near Gaza Coast

  • 2 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us