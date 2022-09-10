Indonesia, Singapore Finalize Plan for Halal Product Assurance

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and Singapore finalize a cooperation plan for halal product assurance (JPH).

“Both of the country will draw up Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)/Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on the plan,” said Head of Halal Product Assurance Agency (BJPH), Muhammad Aqil Irham after meeting with Deputy Chief Executive of Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, Al Bakri Ahmad in Singapore.

“BJPH hopes the MoU/MoC drafts can be signed soon by both of the countries and hopefully this cooperation can boost export and import volumes of the two countries because Indonesia and Singapore are the member of MABIMS alliance (Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore) ,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by Dewi Hartaty Suratty – Chief Executive Officer of Warees Halal Limited, Head of Center for Halal Cooperation and Standardization Siti Aminah, and JPH Cooperation Coordinator Fertiana Santy.

During Aqil Irham’s working visit to Singapore from September 5 to 8, he joined several events or meetings about assurancing halal products and one of them was meeting with Warees Halal leaders. Warees Halal is the only agency authorised by MUIS to provide Halal capacity building programmes and international certification based on the Singapore Muis Halal Quality Management System (HalMQ).

Besides that, he also met with entrepreneurs from other countries and attended the Food and Hotel Asia at the Singapore Expo. On that occasion, Aqil re-branded the regulations and policies for JPH applying in Indonesia. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)