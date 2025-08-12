Indonesia Sends Two Contestants to 2025 International Quran Recitation Event in Saudi Arabia

Pekanbaru, MINA – Two Indonesian qaris will compete at the 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran in Saudi Arabia.

Bayu Wibisono Damanik from Riau will take part in the 15-juz memorization category, while Yasin Al Bari from East Kalimantan will compete in the 30-juz memorization category with recitation and tajwid. The competition brings together 179 participants from 128 countries.

Riau Province Institute for the Development of Quranic Recitation (LPTQ) chairman H. Zulkifli encouraged Bayu to deliver his best and bring pride to Indonesia. He said the event is not only a contest, but also a platform for strengthening unity among Muslims worldwide.

An international panel of judges from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Uganda, and Albania will oversee the competition to ensure fair and high-standard evaluations.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)