SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Sends Two Contestants to 2025 International Quran Recitation Event in Saudi Arabia

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Pekanbaru, MINA – Two Indonesian qaris will compete at the 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran in Saudi Arabia.

Bayu Wibisono Damanik from Riau will take part in the 15-juz memorization category, while Yasin Al Bari from East Kalimantan will compete in the 30-juz memorization category with recitation and tajwid. The competition brings together 179 participants from 128 countries.

Riau Province Institute for the Development of Quranic Recitation (LPTQ) chairman H. Zulkifli encouraged Bayu to deliver his best and bring pride to Indonesia. He said the event is not only a contest, but also a platform for strengthening unity among Muslims worldwide.

An international panel of judges from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Uganda, and Albania will oversee the competition to ensure fair and high-standard evaluations.[]

Also Read: Indonesia Relies on FDRS for Early Detection of Forest Fires

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tag179 participants 128 countries Bayu Wibisono Damanik 15 juz memorization global Quran memorization contest Indonesia Quran competition Saudi Arabia international Quran judges panel King Abdulaziz International Quran event pride for Indonesia in Quran recitation Riau LPTQ chairman H. Zulkifli support unity among Muslims worldwide Yasin Al Bari 30 juz recitation tajwid

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Sends Two Contestants to 2025 International Quran Recitation Event in Saudi Arabia

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Palestine

Israel to Mobilize 430,000 Reservists for Gaza Occupation

  • 8 hours ago
Articles

Sunan Kudus and Mosque of Al-Aqsa Menara Kudus: A Legacy Linking Java and Palestine

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 13:10 WIB
Palestine

Norway Wealth Fund Divests from 11 Israeli Companies

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Youm Al-Istihlal Commemoration in Jakarta Renews Call to End Indian Occupation in Kashmir

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 10:37 WIB
Indonesia

PPATK Account Blocking Has Potential to Violate Human Rights

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 19:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Hundreds of Fishing Boats in Bone Join Solidarity Action for Palestine

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 20:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us