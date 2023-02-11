Indonesia Sends Humanitarian Assistance to Turkiye

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government sent humanitarian assistance for earthquake victims to Turkiye at Base Ops, Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Force Base on Saturday.

According to the press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, two Boeing 737 aid planes brought joint personnel from BNPB, Basarnas, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense, and Hercules C-130 brought relief goods including logistics Medium Urban SAR (MUSAR) and Emergency Medical Team (EMT).

Coordinating PMK Minister Muhadjir Effendy, accompanied by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, TNI Commander Yudo Margono, Head of Basarnas Henri Alfiandi, and Director General of Protocol and Consular Affairs Andy Rachmianto representing the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

The team is part of the Indonesian Government’s commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to Turkiye. The team’s task is to review field conditions directly and ensure preparations for the arrival of humanitarian aid which will later be sent in several batches. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)