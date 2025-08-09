Indonesia Sends 225 Young Muslim Preachers to Remote Regions

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Islamic Propagation Council (Dewan Dakwah Islamiyah Indonesia, DDII) has sent 225 young Muslim preachers to remote and underdeveloped regions across the country, in a move aimed at strengthening religious outreach and community development.

The deployment ceremony was held at the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) complex in Jakarta under the theme “With the Spirit of Independence, Building Civilization from Remote Areas.”

DDII Chairman Adian Husaini said the initiative is part of a broader mission to build national unity and advance rural communities. “Preachers are agents of change, continuing the mission of Mohammad Natsir to strengthen Indonesia through Muslim solidarity and national progress,” he said.

The preachers, graduates of DDII’s educational institutions, have undergone intensive training in religious teaching, social engagement, and community development. They will serve in Indonesia’s so-called “3T” regions, areas categorized as underdeveloped, frontier, and outermost.

DDII said the program aims not only to provide religious guidance but also to promote sustainable development and strengthen moral and social resilience in rural communities.

Senior government officials, legislators, and regional leaders attended the ceremony, underscoring the program’s national significance.

