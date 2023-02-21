Indonesia Sends 140 Tons of Humanitarian Assistance to Turkiye and Syria

Select Language

President Jokowi gives a speech at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, East Jakarta, Jakarta, Tuesday (21/02/2023). (Photo: Public Relations of Setkab/Rahmat)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has again sent humanitarian assistance to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. The assistance in the form of 140 tons of food and other logistical materials was handed over directly by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, East Jakarta, Jakarta on Tuesday.

“Humanitarian diplomacy is continuously carried out by our country, Indonesia. And this morning, we will send four planes to Turkiye and to Syria containing 140 tons of food and other logistical materials that are very much needed there,” said the President.

Previously, the President added, the Indonesian government had also sent a search and rescue team and a medical team, built a field hospital, and Hercules planes to assist in the initial evacuation of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

“We hope that what we send will be able to help our brothers and sisters there,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

