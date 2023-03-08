Indonesia Sends 1,090 UN Peace Mission Troops to Lebanon

New York, MINA – Indonesia has sent 1,090 troops to UNIFIL (Lebanon) in four batches, as part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission (MPP) troop rotation.

With the facilitation of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia (PTRI) New York and various related agencies, for the first time in history sending troops to the UN MPP was carried out using the national airline Garuda Indonesia.

According to PTRI News York’s press release on Wednesday, the sending of these troops is part of Indonesia’s high commitment to continue increasing its contribution to MPP PBB, both in quality and quantity.

Not only that, the use of the Garuda Indonesia airline is part of the government’s grand strategy, through PTRI New York, to increase the economic benefits of Indonesia’s role in various UN MPPs.

Indonesia is the 8th largest troop contributor country in the world, with more than 2,700 personnel, including 170 female personnel, in 9 (nine) UN MPPs. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)