Indonesia Seeks Solutions for Students Affected by US Visa Suspension

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government is actively seeking solutions to support its students following the United States’ decision to temporarily suspend the processing of student and exchange visitor visas.

The suspension, announced on Tuesday by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, affects visa categories F, M, and J, which are typically issued to international students and academic exchange participants.

In a public statement, Indonesia’s Deputy Minister for Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Stella Christie, advised Indonesian students currently residing in the US to refrain from traveling outside the country until further notice is provided by US authorities.

“We urge all Indonesian students holding F, M, or J visas to remain in the United States and avoid international travel until the situation becomes clearer,” said Christie.

The Indonesian government, she added, is formulating contingency plans to minimize the disruption. These efforts include exploring academic opportunities in other countries and facilitating alternative study arrangements within leading Indonesian institutions.

The US policy is reportedly part of enhanced security protocols involving stricter screening of international students, including increased monitoring of their digital activity. Internal communications have directed US embassies and consulates worldwide to halt non-essential services related to student visa processing until further instructions are issued.

The suspension has raised concern among international students, including hundreds of Indonesians currently enrolled in US institutions or preparing to commence studies in the upcoming academic year. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

