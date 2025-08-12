SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Seals 10 Firms, Sanctions Two Over Forest and Land Fires

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) has sealed operations at 10 companies and issued administrative sanctions against two others over forest and land fire violations in multiple provinces.

The ministry’s Directorate General of Law Enforcement (Gakkum) is also pursuing criminal proceedings against eight individual offenders, including one case in Sultan Syarif Hasyim Grand Forest Park (Tahura) in Riau, which has entered the investigation stage.

The enforcement actions targeted six entities in West Kalimantan (FWL, CMI, DAS, HKI, MTI, UKIJ), three in Riau (DRT, RUJ, SAU), one in Jambi (SH), one in South Sumatra (PML), and one in Bangka Belitung (BRS).

“We have zero tolerance for forest arson. Anyone proven to have caused fires will face prosecution in accordance with the law, without exception,” Gakkum Director General Dwi Januanto said on Monday.

He noted that forest and land fires not only devastate ecosystems and deplete biodiversity, but also cause significant economic losses, threaten public health through haze pollution, and increase carbon emissions that accelerate climate change.

As of this year, KLHK has carried out 1,689 firefighting operations through its Manggala Agni task force, working with the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), National Police (Polri), National and Regional Disaster Management Agencies (BNPB/BPBD), local governments, and community groups.

Preventive measures include public education on no-burn land clearing, integrated patrols, community engagement programs, and weather modification operations. Post-fire recovery efforts are focusing on burned-area assessment, land rehabilitation, and continued legal enforcement.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

