SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Agree to Tighten Health Standards for Hajj 2026

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Riyadh, MINA – Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to tighten health requirements for pilgrims in preparation for the 2026 Hajj, aiming to ensure a safer, healthier, and more dignified pilgrimage.

The agreement was made during a meeting between Indonesia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mochamad Irfan Yusuf, and his Saudi counterpart, Tawfiq F. Al-Rabiah, in Riyadh on Sunday. Officials described the talks as a milestone in strengthening cooperation between the two countries, which jointly manage the world’s largest Hajj operations.

Minister Al-Rabiah welcomed the establishment of Indonesia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, calling it a major step in modern pilgrimage management.

“We are pleased with this new ministry and thank President Prabowo for the initiative, which shows Indonesia’s strong commitment to serving pilgrims,” he said.

Also Read: Indonesia, Microsoft Launch AI Training for 50,000 Pesantren Teachers and Students

Saudi Arabia will begin conducting random health checks at airports, hotels, and the Masyair area starting in 2026 to ensure all pilgrims meet istithaah (health eligibility) standards. Pilgrims who fail to qualify may be denied departure or repatriated, while organizers who violate the rules will face sanctions.

“Hajj is only for those who are physically and mentally capable. Protecting the safety of pilgrims is part of delivering the best service,” Al-Rabiah emphasized.

Minister Irfan pledged Indonesia’s full support, confirming that the country will adjust its health screening system and require official health certification for all prospective pilgrims.

To strengthen coordination, both governments will establish a Joint Operation Group (JOG) to oversee Hajj operations in real time, integrating pilgrim data, transportation, accommodation, and health services.

Also Read: Strong Winds Strike Four Indonesian Regions, BNPB Reports

Indonesia also raised concerns about the placement of some pilgrims in Zone 5, which is located far from the Grand Mosque. Saudi officials explained that the zoning is part of new service arrangements, while Indonesia plans to improve transportation and facilities to ease mobility.

In addition, Saudi authorities reiterated that the slaughter of sacrificial animals (dam) must be carried out only through Adahi, the state institution authorized to manage Hajj sacrifices. All payments must go through official channels, with unauthorized transactions deemed invalid.

The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to uphold professional, transparent, and pilgrim-centered Hajj management.

“With strong coordination and thorough preparation, we are confident that Hajj 2026 will be safer and more meaningful for all pilgrims, God willing,” said Al-Rabiah.[]

Also Read: EMT Muhammadiyah Becomes First Indonesian Emergency Medical Team Verified by WHO

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagHajj 2026 pilgrim services Hajj health screening Indonesia Hajj health standards 2026 Hajj joint operation group Hajj sacrificial animals Adahi Indonesia Saudi Arabia Hajj 2026 Indonesian pilgrims Saudi agreement istithaah health requirements Hajj Prabowo Hajj ministry Indonesia safer Hajj operations Saudi Arabia

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Agree to Tighten Health Standards for Hajj 2026

  • 11 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Palestine

Over 1 Million Women and Girls in Gaza Need Food Aid

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Palestine

At Least 34 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Despite Gaza Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Indonesia

Strong Winds Strike Four Indonesian Regions, BNPB Reports

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Killed by Settlers’ Bulldozer, Not by Hamas Attack

  • 16 hours ago
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Najla Amalia, Student of the Guidance and Counseling Program, Faculty of Tarbiyah and Teaching, UIN Ar-Raniry, Banda Aceh
Articles

Fear of Being Left Behind: When FOMO Becomes a Lifestyle for Gen Z

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 20:16 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:38 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Millions of demonstrators took to the streets across all 50 US states on Saturday, October 18, 2025 in a nationwide protest dubbed “No Kings,” (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Massive ‘No Kings’ Protests Erupt Across 50 US States Against Trump’s Hardline Policies

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 16:48 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us