Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Agree to Tighten Health Standards for Hajj 2026

Riyadh, MINA – Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to tighten health requirements for pilgrims in preparation for the 2026 Hajj, aiming to ensure a safer, healthier, and more dignified pilgrimage.

The agreement was made during a meeting between Indonesia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mochamad Irfan Yusuf, and his Saudi counterpart, Tawfiq F. Al-Rabiah, in Riyadh on Sunday. Officials described the talks as a milestone in strengthening cooperation between the two countries, which jointly manage the world’s largest Hajj operations.

Minister Al-Rabiah welcomed the establishment of Indonesia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, calling it a major step in modern pilgrimage management.

“We are pleased with this new ministry and thank President Prabowo for the initiative, which shows Indonesia’s strong commitment to serving pilgrims,” he said.

Saudi Arabia will begin conducting random health checks at airports, hotels, and the Masyair area starting in 2026 to ensure all pilgrims meet istithaah (health eligibility) standards. Pilgrims who fail to qualify may be denied departure or repatriated, while organizers who violate the rules will face sanctions.

“Hajj is only for those who are physically and mentally capable. Protecting the safety of pilgrims is part of delivering the best service,” Al-Rabiah emphasized.

Minister Irfan pledged Indonesia’s full support, confirming that the country will adjust its health screening system and require official health certification for all prospective pilgrims.

To strengthen coordination, both governments will establish a Joint Operation Group (JOG) to oversee Hajj operations in real time, integrating pilgrim data, transportation, accommodation, and health services.

Indonesia also raised concerns about the placement of some pilgrims in Zone 5, which is located far from the Grand Mosque. Saudi officials explained that the zoning is part of new service arrangements, while Indonesia plans to improve transportation and facilities to ease mobility.

In addition, Saudi authorities reiterated that the slaughter of sacrificial animals (dam) must be carried out only through Adahi, the state institution authorized to manage Hajj sacrifices. All payments must go through official channels, with unauthorized transactions deemed invalid.

The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to uphold professional, transparent, and pilgrim-centered Hajj management.

“With strong coordination and thorough preparation, we are confident that Hajj 2026 will be safer and more meaningful for all pilgrims, God willing,” said Al-Rabiah.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)