SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Reports 180 Fire Hotspots in Riau as Dry Season Intensifies

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry (MoEF) has identified 180 wildfire hotspots in Riau Province from January 1 to July 22, 2025, with Rokan Hilir accounting for the largest share at 106 points.

The situation heightens the threat of forest and land fires across Sumatra.

To mitigate risks, the ministry has mobilized 998 Manggala Agni personnel across 17 operational sectors and 12 forward bases. In Riau, active command posts are located in Dumai, Pekanbaru, Rengat, and Siak, supported by eight special task units deployed to Rokan Hilir.

“Wildfires in tropical ASEAN regions are predominantly human-induced,” said Israr Akbar, Head of MoEF’s Forest Sub-Directorate.

Also Read: Forest Fires Update: From Sumatra Spreading to East Java

Between January and May, an estimated 4,500 hectares of land were burned nationwide, based on field verification and satellite imagery. Data from NASA’s Terra and Aqua satellites detected 854 thermal anomalies during the same period, all verified prior to suppression efforts.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), current conditions indicate a mild dry season, with ENSO and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) indices remaining neutral, suggesting no major climate anomaly impact at this time. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia, UAE Strengthens Education Partnership to Boost Global Knowledge Diplomacy

TagASEAN wildfire crisis BMKG dry season update ENSO neutral conditions Indonesia forest fire hotspots Manggala Agni firefighting Ministry of Environment and Forestry Indonesia Riau wildfires 2025 Rokan Hilir fire risk satellite fire monitoring Indonesia Sumatra forest fire prevention

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Reports 180 Fire Hotspots in Riau as Dry Season Intensifies

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

422 Hectares of Forest Burned in Padang Lawas, North Sumatra’s Disaster Agency Deploys Emergency Team

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 06:20 WIB
Load More
The process of seeding Sodium Chloride (NaCL) in the Weather Modification Operation in the Lombok area, West Nusa Tenggara, Saturday (9/28/24). (Photo. BNPB OMC Team)
Indonesia

Indonesia Deploys Weather Modification to Combat Riau Forest Fires

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 07:48 WIB
Asia

Indonesian FM Facilitates Release of Its Citizen Detained in Myanmar

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 20:22 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Indonesia

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 18:02 WIB
Photo: Kazinform news
Asia

Bangladeshi Air Force Jet Crashes into School Campus, Killing 20

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 10:06 WIB
Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Palestine

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Calls to Save Gaza from Starvation

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 10:50 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 14:44 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Uses AI to Boost Ridership

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us