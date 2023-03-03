Indonesia Reminds Some Countries Still Adopt Double Standards towards Palestine

New Delhi, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi reminded that some countries have neglected and adopted double standards towards humanitarian issues in Palestine.

“At the opening of the Human Rights Council Meeting in Geneva a few days ago, not a single speaker mentioned the Palestinian issue. This injustice must end immediately,” said Retno in a statement at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in New Delhi, India on Thursday.

India, as Chair of the G20 this year, hosted the FMM meeting with the topic “War on Terrorism, Mapping Global Skills, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management”. Foreign Minister Retno raised two issues, namely related to humanity and disaster management.

Regarding humanitarian issues, Retno conveyed, war and conflict always bring misery to mankind, not only Palestine, but also from Myanmar, Afghanistan to Ukraine.

Regarding disaster management, the Foreign Minister conveyed the importance of strengthening prevention and preparedness aspects.

“As a disaster-prone country, Indonesia fully understands the importance of prevention and preparedness. We have accumulated knowledge and experience in this regard and are ready to share it with the rest of the world,” said Retno Marsudi.

Investments in science, technology and innovation are critical. Likewise with a comprehensive approach that involves a wide range of stakeholders. The G20 Indonesia presidency last year took the initiative by launching the Pandemic Fund. This practice can be extended to other areas of cooperation.

Retno also emphasized the need to encourage stronger resilience in order to be able to deal with external shocks. The G20 must find ways to help countries expand social protection, maintain economic stability, and strengthen efforts to tackle climate change. The G20 must encourage the implementation of international commitments in the field of disaster risk reduction and climate change, including the 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement, and the Sendai Framework.

“In the region, Indonesia’s chairmanship in ASEAN will strengthen regional mechanisms to deal with future emergencies, especially in the fields of health, food and energy security, and economic stability,” said the Foreign Minister. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)