Indonesia Relies on FDRS for Early Detection of Forest Fires

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government, through the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), is optimizing the use of the Fire Danger Rating System (FDRS) to detect potential forest and land fires early.

According to BMKG Deputy for Meteorology Guswanto, the system utilizes data from various sources, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It produces a map of fire-prone areas marked with green, orange, and red indicators.

“Red indicates an active firespot or fire, orange indicates high potential, and green is relatively safe. This data serves as a reference for weather modification operations and field patrols,” he said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The BMKG Meteorological Team uses FDRS, which is integrated with satellite imagery, to monitor smoke distribution, wind direction, and the potential for transboundary haze.

This information allows the government to take preventive measures before fires spread. The system is currently being used to manage forest fires in six priority provinces: Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra, West Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, and South Kalimantan.

Guswanto added that BMKG regularly combines hotspot data with field monitoring conducted by ground extinguishing task forces from the Ministry of Forestry’s Manggala Agni and air units from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

“This system has proven to be instrumental in daily prioritizing areas for fire management,” he stated.

He emphasized that prevention and early detection efforts are far more effective than handling fires after they have spread. With FDRS, the risk of environmental and health damage from forest fires can be minimized during the dry season, which is expected to end this September. [Shibgho]

