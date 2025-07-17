SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Rejects Transhipment in US Trade Deal

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 Views

Indonesia's Minister of Trade Budi Santoso (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Trade)
Indonesia's Minister of Trade Budi Santoso (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Trade)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Budi Santoso has affirmed the country’s commitment to upholding its trade agreements with the United States while emphatically rejecting the practice of transhipment. This involves diverting goods from other countries through Indonesia for re-export to the US.

“We will adhere to the rules and agreements that have been, and will be, mutually agreed upon with the United States. They must not be violated, because if they don’t align with the agreement, tariffs could change again,” Budi told reporters in Jakarta on Thursday.

Currently, Indonesia benefits from a 19 percent import tariff for its products entering the US, the lowest in Southeast Asia. However, this favorable condition raises concerns that Indonesia could be exploited by other countries facing higher tariffs to conduct transhipment.

Transhipment is the practice of shipping goods from one country to Indonesia, then forwarding them to the final destination country after administrative processing in Indonesia. This practice is often used by countries looking to avoid high tariffs from trading partners like the US.

Also Read: Another Rinjani Accident: Dutch Hiker Falls Day After Swiss Incident

“Transhipment is not allowed. Like the case in Vietnam, when they engaged in transhipment, their tariffs could rise to 40 percent,” Budi explained.

This strong stance is a crucial part of the ongoing trade negotiations between Indonesia and the US. Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that all Indonesian products entering the US would be subject to a 19 percent tariff, a significant reduction from the previous tariff of 32 percent last April.

“Indonesia will pay a 19 percent tariff to the United States for all its imported goods into our country,” Trump said via his official Truth Social account on Wednesday.

Achieving this lower tariff signals a positive development for Indonesia-US trade relations, even as the government remains vigilant against the potential misuse of Indonesia’s export channels by other nations. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Indonesian Constitutional Court Rejects Challenge to Ministers Holding Party Positions

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagIndonesian Minister of Trade Indonesian Ministry of Trade US export tariffs

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia's Minister of Trade Budi Santoso (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Trade)
Indonesia

Indonesia Rejects Transhipment in US Trade Deal

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Economist: Indonesia at a Disadvantage in US Tariffs Deal

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 20:11 WIB
Load More
Palestine

10 Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza City and Khan Yunis

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 22:53 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo Clarifies Worker Entry Rumors, Urges Citizens to Uphold Nation’s Image

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Shas Party Withdraws from Netanyahu’s Government Amid Draft Dispute

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:56 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:09 WIB
Indonesia

46 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Still Hospitalized in Saudi Arabia

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:05 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • 21 hours ago
International

Syria Requests UN Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Strikes

  • 18 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us