Indonesia Rejects Israeli Athletes, Zionist Media Highlights Prabowo’s UN Defense of Israel

Tel Aviv, MINA – Responding to the Indonesian government’s rejection of Israeli gymnasts who were scheduled to compete in Jakarta on October 19, the Times of Israel reported that President Prabowo Subianto had “defended Israel at the United Nations” last month.

“The decision to deny visas to Israeli athletes comes after plans for their participation sparked strong opposition in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, which has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, but whose president recently defended Israel at the United Nations,” Times of Israel wrote in its report on Thursday.

Israel is among 86 countries registered to compete in the tournament, which is set to begin in Jakarta on October 19. The Israeli team includes 2020 Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion Artem Dolgopyat in the men’s floor exercise.

Now, the participation of the occupying regime’s team is in doubt, even though the Israeli Gymnastics Federation said in July that Indonesian officials had assured them they would be accepted to compete in the World Championships.

Indonesia’s Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, emphasized that the Israeli team would not be allowed to enter Indonesia, even though Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire.

“The government will not issue visas for Israeli gymnasts intending to participate in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta,” Mahendra said in a video statement on Thursday.

Yusril said the decision was in line with previous directives from President Prabowo Subianto on several occasions.

“However, in his speech at the UN last month, Subianto also called for respect for Israel’s security and ended his address with the word ‘Shalom,’” the Israeli media outlet noted.

Yusril acknowledged that the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation had previously submitted a sponsorship letter for six Israeli athletes to obtain visas, but “the federation has since withdrawn the letter.”

In recent days, Indonesian politicians and Muslim activist groups have intensified calls to bar the Israeli team from competing in the world championships.

The calls have been echoed widely on social media, with users expressing anger and rejecting the arrival of athletes from a country accused of committing genocide.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

