SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Reaffirms Full Support for Palestinian Independence Before Jordan’s King

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA President Prabowo Subianto reaffirmed Indonesia’s full support for Palestinian independence during a state banquet with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Friday evening.

Prabowo stated that relations between Indonesia and Jordan extend beyond formal diplomacy, describing them as a partnership built on shared values, mutual respect, and long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“Our relationship is deeply rooted in brotherhood and enduring friendship, as well as continuous solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for independence,” Prabowo said.

He emphasized that Indonesia sees itself as a consistent supporter of Palestine, reflecting the nation’s commitment to principles of freedom, justice, and international law. According to Prabowo, King Abdullah II’s visit strengthens bilateral cooperation and provides renewed momentum for both countries to align their positions on key international issues.

Also Read: Majenang Landslide: 21 Missing in Central Java

King Abdullah II, who arrived with a delegation from the Hashemite Kingdom, was warmly received by Prabowo. The visit also underscored Prabowo’s longstanding personal ties with the Jordanian monarch and the late King Hussein, highlighting decades of close bilateral relations.

Diplomatic analysts note that the meeting holds significant symbolic value for the Palestinian cause. Given Jordan’s central role as a neighboring country and custodian of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, Indonesia’s public reaffirmation of support in the presence of King Abdullah II sends a clear message to the international community regarding Jakarta’s position on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis.

The Indonesian government reiterated its commitment to advancing political, humanitarian, and cultural diplomacy to ensure the voices and aspirations of the Palestinian people remain represented on the global stage.

The visit comes amid escalating regional tensions and rising humanitarian needs, adding strategic importance to the meeting as Indonesia positions itself as an active advocate for Palestinian independence and a key partner of Jordan in promoting regional stability and solidarity.[]

Also Read: BPOM Sets MURI Record for Producing 810 Reference Standard Compounds

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagIndonesia Palestine support Indonesia–Jordan bilateral relations Palestinian independence diplomacy Prabowo King Abdullah meeting

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Reaffirms Full Support for Palestinian Independence Before Jordan’s King

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Indonesia Prepares 20,000 TNI Personnel for Gaza Humanitarian Mission

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG Photo Exhibition in Jakarta Highlights Palestinian Resilience

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 22:41 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals Call for Global Unity to End Gaza Genocide

  • Thursday, 29 May 2025 - 13:37 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Backs ICRC’s Humanitarian Efforts in Palestine

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 16:26 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Chief Calls for International Investigation into Israeli Abuses of Returned Martyrs’ Bodies

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 11:00 WIB
International

British Activist Nears End of 6.5-Month Walk From UK to Istanbul to Support Palestinians

  • 14 hours ago
America

Rashida Tlaib and 20 US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Accusing Israel of Genocide in Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Blocks Critical Aid to Gaza, Rejects 23 Requests Since Ceasefire: UN

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Majenang Landslide: 21 Missing in Central Java

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us