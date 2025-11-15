Indonesia Reaffirms Full Support for Palestinian Independence Before Jordan’s King

Jakarta, MINA — President Prabowo Subianto reaffirmed Indonesia’s full support for Palestinian independence during a state banquet with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Friday evening.

Prabowo stated that relations between Indonesia and Jordan extend beyond formal diplomacy, describing them as a partnership built on shared values, mutual respect, and long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“Our relationship is deeply rooted in brotherhood and enduring friendship, as well as continuous solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for independence,” Prabowo said.

He emphasized that Indonesia sees itself as a consistent supporter of Palestine, reflecting the nation’s commitment to principles of freedom, justice, and international law. According to Prabowo, King Abdullah II’s visit strengthens bilateral cooperation and provides renewed momentum for both countries to align their positions on key international issues.

King Abdullah II, who arrived with a delegation from the Hashemite Kingdom, was warmly received by Prabowo. The visit also underscored Prabowo’s longstanding personal ties with the Jordanian monarch and the late King Hussein, highlighting decades of close bilateral relations.

Diplomatic analysts note that the meeting holds significant symbolic value for the Palestinian cause. Given Jordan’s central role as a neighboring country and custodian of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, Indonesia’s public reaffirmation of support in the presence of King Abdullah II sends a clear message to the international community regarding Jakarta’s position on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis.

The Indonesian government reiterated its commitment to advancing political, humanitarian, and cultural diplomacy to ensure the voices and aspirations of the Palestinian people remain represented on the global stage.

The visit comes amid escalating regional tensions and rising humanitarian needs, adding strategic importance to the meeting as Indonesia positions itself as an active advocate for Palestinian independence and a key partner of Jordan in promoting regional stability and solidarity.[]

