Indonesia Ready to Talk with Myanmar’s Junta

Labuan Bajo, MINA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo stated that Indonesia is ready to talk to the junta and all stakeholders in Myanmar for humanitarian purposes.

According to him, the Five-point Consensus that has been agreed upon mandates ASEAN to approach all stakeholders.

“And what’s important for me to emphasize is that engagement is not recognition. Making an approach does not mean giving recognition,” Jokowi said at a press conference in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara on Thursday.

So that Jokowi conveyed in the recently concluded 42nd ASEAN Summit, ASEAN unity is very important. Without unity it will be easy for other parties to divide ASEAN.

“I’m sure that none of the ASEAN countries wants this. There should be no parties inside or outside ASEAN that can take advantage of the internal conflict in Myanmar,” he said.

Since the Junta carried out a coup in 2019, ASEAN has agreed to only invite non-political representatives of Myanmar to attend every ASEAN meeting.

Indonesia, as the chairman of ASEAN this year, has also carried out dialogues and approaches with various parties to help Myanmar realize peace. (T/RE1)

