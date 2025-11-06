SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Ready to Contribute to Gaza Peace Mission

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono announced that Indonesia is ready to participate in a peacekeeping mission in the Gaza Strip, while stressing the importance of a comprehensive plan and a clear mandate from the United Nations (UN) for the process.

“Indonesia is ready to contribute to the peacekeeping process. The details of the implementation, modalities, and, most importantly, an impartial, official mandate from the UN must be in accordance with the spirit of peace,” Sugiono stated in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Regarding the plan to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza, Sugiono explained that Indonesia has not yet discussed the technical mechanisms further. He added that Indonesia is open to the possibility of preparing a new peacekeeping contingent that could be deployed to the region.

Sugiono’s statement comes after the United States (US) submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council concerning the establishment of an International Security Force (ISF) in Gaza for a period of two years. This force would serve as both a law enforcement body and a post-conflict stabilization unit.

The draft plans for the ISF to involve troops from various UN member countries and be formed through consultation with the Board of Peace in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagSudan

