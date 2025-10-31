SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Pushes for MSME Strengthening and Cross-Border Crime Eradication at APEC

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) and South Korean President, Lee Jae-myung (right) at the 2025 APEC Forum in South Korea. (Photo: Presidenri.go.id)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto affirmed that empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and multilateral cooperation to address cross-border crime are key to a resilient, equitable, and sustainable Asia-Pacific region.

President Prabowo conveyed this while attending the first session of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) at the Hwabaek International Convention Center (HICO), Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, on Friday local time.

President Prabowo emphasized in his remarks that economic growth must be inclusive and benefit all parties.

He stated that the collaboration between the government and the private sector must be oriented toward a people-centered economy.

APEC must ensure that the benefits of trade and investment reach everyone so that no single economy is left behind. Our government-private sector collaboration needs to be oriented toward cooperation and a people-centered economy,” President Prabowo said.

The President also outlined the concrete steps Indonesia has taken through its national program to empower MSMEs and cooperatives, as well as increasing digital and financial access to help MSMEs integrate into global value chains.

“In Indonesia, we apply this principle through a national program that empowers small enterprises and cooperatives to optimize their potential, enhance welfare, and contribute to a more sustainable future,” the President stated.

Furthermore, President Prabowo highlighted the serious threats posed by smuggling, money laundering, human trafficking, and narcotics, which he argued could damage the region’s economic stability if not jointly addressed.

“We cannot address these dangers alone. Smuggling, fraud, money laundering, human trafficking, and narcotics are real dangers to the future of our economies,” President Prabowo stressed.

The President added that Indonesia is currently fighting corruption and greedy businesspeople to create fair growth.

With these experiences, Indonesia is ready to act as a “bridge builder” between developed and developing economies in facing global challenges.

“We are fighting corruption, fraud, and greedy businesspeople who hinder real growth. These experiences may position Indonesia as a bridge between developed and developing economies in facing future challenges,” the President remarked.

President Prabowo concluded his address with an invitation to strengthen tangible cooperation under the spirit of multilateralism to ensure that APEC benefits all communities in the region. “Let us work together to achieve this goal,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

