Indonesia Promotes Global Cultural Diplomacy, Fadli Zon Affirms Culture as a Pillar of Peace

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia demonstrated its role as a catalyst for the transformation of cultural diplomacy during the international World Peace Forum held in Jakarta.

The Minister of Culture of the Republic of Indonesia, Fadli Zon, along with Din Syamsuddin, Chairman of the Centre for Dialogue and Cooperation among Civilizations (CDCC) and one of the forum’s initiators, conveyed the message that culture is not merely a heritage, but a crucial foundation for global civilization.

Speaking at a dinner reception in Jakarta on Sunday evening, Fadli Zon asserted that amid global crises such as social change, disruptive technology, and identity conflicts, culture must be positioned as a “pillar of civilization.”

He stated that the tradition of moderation in Islam (wasathiyyat) and Chinese wisdom values are not just elements of cultural tourism, but rather the basis for cultural diplomacy that can unite nations.

Din Syamsuddin added that the world is currently facing the problem of extremism—in economics, politics, and culture.

“The world is currently trapped in extremity… Therefore, the middle path or wasatiyyat becomes a moral offer for a more balanced global order,” he remarked ahead of the forum, which runs from November 9–11, 2025.

He viewed the forum’s mission not just as a discussion platform, but as a moral vessel that brings together civilizations, religions, and cultures to “seek universal values for world peace.”

Indonesia, known as a pluralistic nation with more than 700 languages and diverse ethnicities, serves as a tangible laboratory for how culture can be a bridge, not a barrier.

Both figures consider Indonesia’s experience a valuable asset for global cultural diplomacy.

Fadli Zon highlighted how the tradition of Islamic moderation and Chinese values of virtue converge in the cultural practices of the archipelago (Nusantara).

Din Syamsuddin connected the concept of wasatiyyat—balance, justice, moderation—with Chinese cultural values that emphasize harmony and collectivity.

Both leaders issued a call to the world that cultural diplomacy must be elevated on par with economics and environment in the post-2030 global agenda.

Din Syamsuddin hopes the forum will produce a “global moral message” that strengthens collaboration among nations and religions, going beyond mere diplomatic rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Fadli Zon stated that culture must not be treated as a static exhibit, but must actively become a universal language that translates identity into cross-national understanding.

Through the synergy between Fadli Zon and Din Syamsuddin, the forum demonstrates that Indonesia is not simply talking about culture; it is championing culture as a strategic tool in global peace diplomacy.

Amid the currents of change and challenges, culture is presented not as a relic of the past but as a pillar supporting the future of human civilization.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)