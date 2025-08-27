SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Probes Hajj Quota Corruption; 8,400 Pilgrims Affected

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has exposed alleged graft in the allocation of Hajj quotas, preventing 8,400 regular pilgrims from departing to Mecca in 2024 despite waiting more than 14 years.

According to Acting Deputy for Enforcement Asep Guntur Rahayu, Indonesia’s Hajj quota is meant to allocate 92 percent for regular pilgrims and only 8 percent for special (VIP) pilgrims. However, investigators found that thousands of regular slots were diverted.

“Instead of around 1,600 special slots, some 8,400 regular slots were shifted to the VIP quota,” Asep said on Tuesday.

KPK suspects more than 100 Hajj and Umrah travel agencies were involved, with some associations allegedly lobbying the Ministry of Religious Affairs for extra VIP allocations. Losses from the scheme are estimated at over Rp1 trillion (USD 61 million).

Senior officials questioned in the probe include former Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Director-General for Hajj and Umrah Hilman Latief, and leaders of major travel associations. The case has entered the investigation stage, though no suspects have been formally named.

Asep warned that the scandal threatens the integrity of Indonesia’s Hajj system, where millions of Muslims face decades-long queues.

“This is deeply concerning. Such practices must never happen again,” he said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

