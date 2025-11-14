SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Prepares 20,000 TNI Personnel for Gaza Humanitarian Mission

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia is preparing up to 20,000 military personnel to be deployed as peacekeeping and humanitarian support forces in Gaza, Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said on Friday.

The plan follows President Prabowo Subianto’s directive for Indonesia to take a more active role in international humanitarian efforts for Palestine.

Sjafrie emphasized that the troops being prepared are not combat forces, but personnel with specialized skills in medical services and construction, two sectors considered critical for Gaza’s recovery after prolonged devastation.

“We are preparing up to 20,000 personnel, with specific capabilities in health services and construction,” Sjafrie said after meeting with Major General Pilot Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaity, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, at the Ministry of Defense in Jakarta.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

The meeting also discussed defense cooperation and cross-border humanitarian coordination, including potential collaboration between Indonesia and Jordan in supporting the Palestinian people.

Indonesia has consistently voiced strong political and humanitarian support for Palestine. The planned deployment of medical and reconstruction units is expected to contribute significantly to relief efforts and rebuilding initiatives in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Blocks Critical Aid to Gaza, Rejects 23 Requests Since Ceasefire: UN

