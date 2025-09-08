SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Plans National Program for Lung Cancer Early Detection

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Indonesia’s Health Minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin. (Doc. the Ministry of Health)

Denpasar, MINA – Indonesia’s Health Minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, announced that early detection is the government’s primary strategy to reduce deaths from lung cancer. Lung cancer has the highest mortality rate in the country.

According to Minister Sadikin, the key to fighting cancer isn’t treatment, but early detection. “If identified early, a patient’s chance of survival is much greater,” he said.

The Ministry of Health is therefore strengthening healthcare infrastructure for lung cancer screening. It plans to distribute low-dose CT scan machines across the country to enable quick and widespread detection.

In addition to the CT scans, the Ministry of Health will establish 514 immunohistochemistry laboratories. They will also set up anatomical pathology labs using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology at the provincial level. These labs will help improve diagnostic accuracy and the effectiveness of treatments.

Also Read: Central Java Establishes First Board for Islamic Boarding Schools in Indonesia

This initiative is part of a larger strategy by the Ministry of Health to tackle non-communicable diseases, especially cancer and heart disease. Minister Sadikin stated, “With better screening, we can save more lives.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Distributes Hajj Dam Meat in Ready-to-Eat Packages for the First Time

