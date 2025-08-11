Indonesia, Peru Sign CEPA, Mark 50 Years of Diplomatic Ties

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during a bilateral meeting at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Monday.

The pact covers cooperation in strategic sectors including food security, mining, energy transition, fisheries, and defense. Both countries also committed to strengthen collaboration in combating narcotics and illicit trade, which are viewed as threats to national security.

Prabowo praised the swift conclusion of CEPA talks in just 14 months, far faster than similar agreements, which often take years. “This agreement will open markets and boost trade between our countries,” he said at a joint press conference.

Boluarte called CEPA a milestone for free trade between Indonesia and Peru, citing Peru’s potential to export products such as blueberries to Indonesia.

The two leaders also issued a Joint Declaration marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, reaffirming their commitment to closer cooperation and shared prosperity.

According to Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade, exports to Peru reached USD 331.2 million in 2024, led by vehicles, biodiesel, and footwear. Imports from Peru totaled USD 149.6 million, mainly cocoa beans and grapes.

CEPA is also part of Indonesia’s strategy to expand trade in Latin America and potentially join the CPTPP, a trade bloc that Peru is already a member of.[]

