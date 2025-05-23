Indonesia, Palestine Commemorate 77th Nakba Anniversary, Call for Global Solidarity

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government and the Embassy of Palestine in Jakarta commemorated the 77th anniversary of Nakba on Thursday evening, calling for stronger international solidarity with the Palestinian people who continue to suffer under Israeli occupation and displacement.

The event was attended by Indonesia’s Minister of Culture Dr. Fadli Zon, Palestinian Ambassador Dr. Zuhair S.M. Al-Shun, leaders of pro-Palestinian humanitarian organizations, and several foreign diplomats. It reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The ceremony began with the national anthems and flag-raising of both countries, followed by a video recounting the history of Nakba, the 1948 mass displacement of Palestinians following the creation of Israel.

Ambassador Al-Shun emphasized that Nakba is not just a memory but an ongoing reality for Palestinians.

“Nakba is not only a historical tragedy, but also it continues every day,” he said.

Minister Fadli Zon reaffirmed Indonesia’s support: “Culture and humanity transcend borders. Indonesia always stands with Palestine,” he declared.

The evening also featured emotional performances, including a monologue “Let Me Carry You” by Asma Nadia and a poetry reading “Palestine, How Could I Forget You” by Taufiq Ismail and Ricky Kurniawan.

The Nakba commemoration served not only as a moment of remembrance but also as a renewed call for justice and peace in Palestine.

As the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, Indonesia’s support is considered a strategic voice in the global movement for a peaceful resolution in the Middle East.

Nakba, which means “catastrophe” in Arabic, is commemorated annually on May 15, marking the expulsion of over 700,000 Palestinians in 1948. For many, it represents the beginning of a decades-long struggle for home, rights, and dignity, a struggle that remains unresolved.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

