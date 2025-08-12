Indonesia Opens Door to Foreign Funding for Forest Rehabilitation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Forestry, Raja Juli Antoni, has affirmed that the country remains open to cooperation with various international communities to support forest conservation and rehabilitation efforts.

Speaking after opening the Kick-Off Meeting for the Concept Note and New Funding Proposal for the second phase of RBP REDD+ CGF in Jakarta on Tuesday, the Minister stated that with or without foreign support, the government will continue its efforts to protect forests and promote sustainable use for community welfare.

“But if this is part of a global issue and the world contributes to what we are doing, of course we are very open to cooperating with funding agencies like GCF and others,” he said.

Indonesia has already received a result-based payment (RBP) of $103.78 million (approximately Rp1.69 trillion) from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for the first phase of its Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) program.

This payment was for a reduction of 20.25 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in the forestry sector from 2014-2016.

Additionally, Indonesia has an ongoing cooperation agreement with the Norwegian government for result-based contributions (RBC), which is now in its fifth phase. Negotiations are underway for the payment amount for RBC-5, which could reach around Rp1 trillion.

Previously, Indonesia received $56 million (around Rp920 billion) for RBC-1 for an emissions reduction of 11.2 million tons of CO2e between 2016 and 2017. The payments for RBC-2 and RBC-3 were made simultaneously, totaling $100 million (Rp1.6 trillion) for a 20 million-ton CO2e reduction from 2017-2019. [Shibgho]

