Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia on High Alert as Dry Season Peaks, Wildfire Risks Intensify

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has warned of heightened forest and land fire risks as the country enters the peak of its dry season. Six priority provinces are urged to strengthen preparedness measures.

“From late July to early August, we must boost readiness against wildfire threats,” said BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari on Sunday.

Recent incidents include a 200-hectare peatland blaze in Kutai Kartanegara, East Kalimantan, and a 6.2-hectare fire in East Belitung, Bangka Belitung Islands. No casualties were reported, and local authorities managed to contain the flames.

BNPB is conducting weather modification operations in Riau, West Sumatra, and West Kalimantan to accelerate rainfall and reduce fire risk.

Also Read: Wildfires Rage in West Kalimantan, Haze Disrupts Daily Activities

The agency also continues monitoring other hazards, including aftershocks from a 5.7-magnitude earthquake in Poso and volcanic activity at Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, which remains on the highest alert level since June.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Forest Fires Update: From Sumatra Spreading to East Java

