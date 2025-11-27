Indonesia-Oman Agree on Visa Waiver for Diplomatic, Service, and Special Passports

Jakarta, MINA — The Government of Indonesia and the Sultanate of Oman have officially signed a visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports.

The agreement was formalized during a bilateral session held in Muscat and was signed by representatives of both countries: Mohammad Anis Matta, the Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister, and Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy from the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This policy is expected to open a wider pathway for the exchange of official visits between the two countries, with the aim of strengthening diplomatic, political, and inter-state cooperation.

The visa waiver agreement is also considered a concrete step to facilitate the mobility of official personnel and is expected to boost the intensity of bilateral dialogue in various fields, including economy, investment, and culture.

Also Read: Indonesian Navy Prepares Three Hospital Ships for Humanitarian Mission in Gaza

Indonesia and Oman have maintained diplomatic relations since 1978, with cooperation continually expanding across various sectors. Over the past two decades, both countries have actively strengthened collaboration in trade, energy, education, and defense.

Oman is one of Indonesia’s important partners in the Gulf region, particularly in investment cooperation and market opportunities for Indonesia’s flagship products.

The visa exemption for holders of official passports is a strategic move to reinforce the mobility of officials, allowing bilateral cooperation to proceed more effectively and intensively in the future.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Floods Spread in North Aceh, Eight Districts Submerged