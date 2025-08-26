SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Officially Appoints Indroyono Soesilo as Ambassador to the United States

Indroyono Soesilo as its ambassador to the United States (photo: APHI)
Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has officially appointed former minister and non-affiliated politician Indroyono Soesilo as its ambassador to the United States, ending a vacancy that lasted more than a year.

Indroyono, along with seven other ambassadors, took the oath of office on Monday during a ceremony led by President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

The appointment comes amid growing calls for Indonesia to fill the post, particularly after Washington introduced a punitive tariff campaign in April. The position had been vacant since July 2023 following the departure of Rosan Roeslani, who now serves as the country’s investment minister. Previous ambassadors to the US, including Rosan, Muhammad Lutfi, and Mahendra Siregar, also served relatively short terms.

Indroyono previously served as Chief Maritime Affairs Minister under former President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo from October 2014 to August 2015. The 70-year-old politician is not affiliated with any political party.

President Prabowo also appointed senior diplomats to key international posts, including missions to the United Nations in New York and Geneva, as well as Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico.

During the oath-taking ceremony, all newly appointed envoys pledged loyalty to Indonesia’s 1945 Constitution and vowed to uphold their duties in service of the nation.

Ambassadorial terms typically range between three and four years. []

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

